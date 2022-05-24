Manya Pathak walks Cannes Red Carpet looking stunning in luxury brand designer dream collection by Anjali Phougat

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/PNN): The 75th Festival de Cannes kicked started on May 17 with its full Glory and Glamour with World Famous Actors and Actresses walking the famous Red Carpet and Announcing and promoting their films, and with the Hollywood and Bollywood fraternity in attendance. This year India is "Country of Honour" at Marche du Cinema. An impressive Indian Contingent led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur joined the Festival, and India also celebrates 75 years of Independence this year. Manya Pathak looks breathtaking in Royal Blue Gown by luxury brand Designer Dream Collection by Anjali Phougat. Dressed in a royal blue Sequinned Ballgown the actress walked the Red Carpet.

The actress is in Cannes to promote her film Pratyantar, produced by designer Anjali Phougat, Co-Produced by Eon Films and Outworking Troop. Pratyantar is directed by Akansha Sinha. This is a Special film for Manya as most of the team members are Female. Manya says, "This is such a big moment for me to represent my country and my cinema on one of the biggest world stages. I am so happy to see our representation here at Cannes, and I cannot be more proud than this. I'm living my dream. This is a Cinderella moment for me."

Pathak is a TV actress seen in Zee TV Show Dilli Darlings. She was last seen in the movie Dvand on MX Player. Pathak launched the poster of her upcoming movie Pratyantar at the Cannes Global Short Film Awards Gala and Luxury Fashion Show at JW Marriott Cannes in front of International Media and many Hollywood Celebrities. The film revolves around the concept of "is your Soul free?" It depicts life's challenges after death and the agony and pain the soul faces after death. Pratyantar has already won 2 Official international selections in Global film festivals and is expected to release soon in India.

