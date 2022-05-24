Debuting with song "Teri Baatein", Rohini Munjal has been featured in the song as lead

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/GPRC): The song "Teri Baatein" is going to hit the floor of the Bollywood industry very soon. The song will bless your ears with its melodious tunes and soulful lyrics featuring the gorgeous Rohini Munjal as a lead. The beautiful actress first appeared in the movie Vellakkuppayam in 2014 for which she was praised a lot by her colleagues and fans. She is a professional film actor and prefers to work in the Marathi entertainment industry. She has gracefully acted in Tamil and Telugu Film Industries too.

The beautiful actress resides in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Her primary and secondary education was completed from her hometown. Her attractive personality has made her way to Bollywood. The song featuring Rohini is sung by the multi-talented Manav Paddar who happened to be the lyricist of the song along with Vimal Kashyap, The music in the song is also given by Manav Paddar with Kiran Kamath, The videography of the song is done by Panna Majumdar, the song is mixed and mastered by the gifted Bhaskar Sharma, Zee Music is the music production and digital partner of the song.

The charming and hot Rohini will debut from this song. Rohini says that she is passionate and would love to grow her career from this song, she says. Along with Rohini, the song features MD Shabbir. Having an attractive and charming personality led her to come this far in the industry. We would love to see her in more great projects in the future and wish her the best.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)