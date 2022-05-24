Left Menu

EU needs to talk with Russia over Ukrainian food exports, von der Leyen says

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 17:04 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Europe needs to seek talks with Russia on possibilities of reviving the exports of wheat and other food supplies out of Ukraine in order to prevent a global food crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"It can't be in Russia's interests that because of Russia people are dying of hunger in the world," von der Leyen said in an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Therefore I think we should first of all look at the dialogue with Russia, whether there is not an agreement that this wheat gets out of Ukraine."

