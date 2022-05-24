Left Menu

Cap on UK energy bills expected to rise to around 2,800 pounds in October - regulator

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 17:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

The head of Britain's energy regulator said on Tuesday that a regulatory price cap on the most widely used consumer energy tariffs was expected to reach 2,800 pounds ($3,499.16) in October.

"We are only part-way through the price cap window but we are expecting a price cap in October in the region of 2,800 pounds," Jonathan Brearley told a committee hearing.

The cap was raised by over 50% to 1,971 pounds in April. ($1 = 0.8002 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

