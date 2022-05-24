Cap on UK energy bills expected to rise to around 2,800 pounds in October - regulator
The head of Britain's energy regulator said on Tuesday that a regulatory price cap on the most widely used consumer energy tariffs was expected to reach 2,800 pounds ($3,499.16) in October.
"We are only part-way through the price cap window but we are expecting a price cap in October in the region of 2,800 pounds," Jonathan Brearley told a committee hearing.
The cap was raised by over 50% to 1,971 pounds in April. ($1 = 0.8002 pounds)
