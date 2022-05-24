Left Menu

At least 11 killed in central Mexico in apparent gangland attack -media

A piece of cardboard was found at the scene with a message apparently written by a drug cartel saying it had targeted a rival gang in the attack, news website Sin Embargo reported. Local authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Guanajuato has become one of the most violent regions of Mexico in recent years, as drug gangs battle for control.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-05-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 18:36 IST
At least 11 killed in central Mexico in apparent gangland attack -media
  • Country:
  • Mexico

More than a dozen gunmen opened fire in two bars and a hotel in the central Mexican city of Celaya late on Monday, killing at least 11 people and wounding several more in an apparent gangland shooting, local media said. Some 15 gunmen took part in the attack in the gang-ravaged state of Guanajuato that also left at least five people injured, Mexican newspaper El Universal said.

The assailants also threw molotov cocktails in the attack, according to the paper. A piece of cardboard was found at the scene with a message apparently written by a drug cartel saying it had targeted a rival gang in the attack, news website Sin Embargo reported.

Local authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Guanajuato has become one of the most violent regions of Mexico in recent years, as drug gangs battle for control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022