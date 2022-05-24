Zee Media Corp Q4 net loss at Rs 51.45 cr; revenue up 35 pc to Rs 248 cr

Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 51.45 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.50 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations increased 37.78 per cent to Rs 247.73 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 182.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 219.94 crore in Q4 FY22.

Formerly known as Zee News Ltd, ZMCL is part of media baron Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group and operates one of the largest news networks with 14 news channels in six different languages.

Shares of Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 16.80 on BSE, down 4.55 per cent from the previous close.

