IHCL board reappoints Puneet Chhatwal as Managing Director, CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 19:21 IST
Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said its board has approved the re-appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as Managing Director and CEO for another term of five years.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on Tuesday, based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee, approved Chhatwal's reappointment for another term commencing from November 6, 2022 up to November 5, 2027 subject to shareholders' approval, IHCL said in a regulatory filing.

Chhatwal was appointed on the company's board on November 6, 2017, it added.

He has over three decades of leadership experience at acclaimed hotel groups in Europe and North America, the company said.

Before joining IHCL, Chhatwal was the CEO and member of board of Steigenberger Hotels AG - Deutsche Hospitality.

He was also the Chief Development Officer of the Rezidor Hotel Group.

