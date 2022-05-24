Meesho touches 6-lakh sellers milestone
Internet commerce company Meesho on Tuesday said it has crossed six lakh seller registrations on the platform.
A rising number of small businesses have joined Meesho in the past year amid initiatives taken by the company including zero commission and zero penalty.
''Meesho...announced that it has crossed 6 lakh seller registrations on the platform, recording a 7X increase since April 2021,'' the company said in a statement.
According to the company, over half of these sellers operate only on Meesho.
Nearly 70 per cent of all Meesho sellers hail from tier 2+ cities such as Amritsar, Rajkot and Surat, among others.
''The company has been instrumental in transforming about 1 lakh small business owners into lakhpatis and over 5,000 into crorepatis since January 2021,'' Meesho claimed.
Enabling sellers to tap into a large and diverse customer base has bolstered their earning potential, it pointed out.
