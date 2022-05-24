Left Menu

Sebi slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on entity for fraudulent trading

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 19:59 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on entity for fraudulent trading
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on an entity for indulging in manipulative trade practices in the shares of Allied Computers International (Asia) Ltd more than a decade ago.

The order came after Sebi conducted an investigation in the scrip of Allied Computers International (Asia) Ltd (ACIL) on the basis of a reference received from the Income Tax Department that certain entities could have manipulated the price in the scrip of ACIL during the period from November 2007 to September 2012.

It was found that there were 19 entities, including Ethan Constructions Pvt Ltd, who were connected to each other and traded amongst themselves. These entities had contributed to a rise of Rs 6.84 in the share price from December 27, 2011 to May 4, 2012. The share price hike was 19.53 per cent of market positive LTP (Last Traded Price).

Imposing the fine on Ethan Constructions Pvt Ltd (noticee), the market watchdog said the noticee has contributed to price rise as a buyer and seller and had aided other connected entities by selling shares to increase the scrip price which resulted in manipulation of the securities.

''It is established that the noticee has contributed to substantial and unusual price rise in the scrip of ACIL by trading with other connected entities and significantly contributed to positive LTP,'' Sebi said.

Also, the noticee was restrained from the securities market for a period of three months through an order in August 2021, it added.

Through such acts, the noticee flouted the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022