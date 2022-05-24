Magenta aims to hire over 340 people in 2022

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:24 IST
Home-grown electric vehicle charging and mobility solutions company Magenta on Tuesday said that it will hire more than 340 people in 2022.

The announcement comes amidst Magenta expanding its geographical presence with new offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR, the company said in a statement.

The company is looking to hire candidates in various positions, including entry-level, mid-level and those having more experience. It is participating in multiple campus and off-campus drives and planning to recruit across tier I and II institutes.

Magenta is looking at hiring employees with specific technical skill-set, which includes embedded product design and development, infrastructure network management and telematics.

Along with technical fields, the company will hire talent across human resources, finance, marketing and communications roles.

''We have a strong growth plan lined up for the financial year 2022-23, driven by the multiple fold growth we achieved in FY22. We have set up audacious but achievable plans in tango with the growing EV (Electric Vehicle) ecosystem in India and abroad. ''The next 6-12 months are critical for the company's growth ambitions, hence we are looking to hire over 340 people to match the demand of current and future businesses,'' Magenta founder director Maxson Lewis said.

The company also said it is in discussions to raise Series B funding in 2022.

