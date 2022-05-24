Left Menu

UCO Bank to begin co-lending in agriculture loan

UCO Bank on Tuesday signed a co-lending agreement with NBFC Paisalo Digital Limited for agriculture business to capitalize on the huge Rs 8 lakh crore market of small-ticket loans for the 365 million underbanked and under-serviced population.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:28 IST
UCO Bank to begin co-lending in agriculture loan
  • Country:
  • India

UCO Bank on Tuesday signed a co-lending agreement with NBFC Paisalo Digital Limited for agriculture business to capitalize on the huge Rs 8 lakh crore market of small-ticket loans for the 365 million underbanked and under-serviced population. Co-lending is an emerging area in priority sector financing and due focus is given by the Government of India to help agriculture and other small borrowers who are the backbone of the Indian economy.

''Co-lending arrangement is one of the new avenues of lending. The tie-up will give a boost to the agriculture advance of the bank and it is a win-win situation for the bank as well as the NBFC with benefits reaching to those at the bottom of the society,'' UCO Bank MD & CEO Soma Sankara Prasad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022