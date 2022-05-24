UAE announces first case of monkeypox in the country -WAM
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:55 IST
The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday the first case of monkeypox detected in the country, state news agency WAM reported, citing the health ministry.
The virus was detected in a 29-year-old woman visiting the Gulf country from West Africa.
