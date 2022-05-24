UK says Qatar set to invest 10 billion pounds in Britain

Britain said on Tuesday it had agreed a new Strategic Investment Partnership with Qatar on Tuesday which will see the Gulf state invest up to 10 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) in the next five years. The investment, which will cover sectors such as fintech, life sciences and cyber security, was signed during a visit by Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to London.

"Qatar is a valued partner for the UK, supported by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad’s leadership," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. "We had a rich discussion on the issues that matter to both of our countries, including boosting the economy, ensuring regional stability and improving energy security following Russia’s appalling invasion of Ukraine.” ($1 = 0.7981 pounds)

