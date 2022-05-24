Left Menu

UK says Qatar set to invest 10 billion pounds in Britain

"We had a rich discussion on the issues that matter to both of our countries, including boosting the economy, ensuring regional stability and improving energy security following Russia’s appalling invasion of Ukraine.” ($1 = 0.7981 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 22:42 IST
UK says Qatar set to invest 10 billion pounds in Britain
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said on Tuesday it had agreed a new Strategic Investment Partnership with Qatar on Tuesday which will see the Gulf state invest up to 10 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) in the next five years. The investment, which will cover sectors such as fintech, life sciences and cyber security, was signed during a visit by Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to London.

"Qatar is a valued partner for the UK, supported by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad’s leadership," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. "We had a rich discussion on the issues that matter to both of our countries, including boosting the economy, ensuring regional stability and improving energy security following Russia’s appalling invasion of Ukraine.” ($1 = 0.7981 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
Boeing's Starliner to depart space station tomorrow; watch OFT-2's return to Earth

Boeing's Starliner to depart space station tomorrow; watch OFT-2's return to...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022