British advisor says Typhoon jets to be delivered to Qatar in August -QNA

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 23:41 IST
An advisor for the British defence ministry, Air Marshal Martin Elliot Sampson, told Qatar's state news agency (QNA) on Monday that the first delivery of typhoon jets will be delivered to Qatar in August.

In 2017, BAE Systems and Qatar entered into a contract valued at around 5 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) for the country to buy 24 Typhoon combat aircraft. The British defence group had said delivery was expected in late 2022.

