UK rail staff vote for strikes across network, union says

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 01:31 IST
Railway workers have voted in favour of strike action across Britain's rail network, their union said on Tuesday.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said staff working for Network Rail, the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the rail network in Britain, and private companies running services had backed walkouts or action short of a strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

