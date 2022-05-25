Left Menu

SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; flights delayed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 10:30 IST
SpiceJet said it faced a ransomware attack on Tuesday night causing a delay in departure of its flights on Wednesday morning.

''Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today (Wednesday),'' a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

