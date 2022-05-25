Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 299 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 299.77 points and Nifty by 88 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-05-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 10:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 299.77 points and Nifty by 88 points. At 9:26 AM, the BSE Sensex was up by 299.77 points or 0.55 per cent at 54,352.38.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the tenth oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,213.20, at 9:26 AM, up by 88.00 points or 0.55 per cent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

