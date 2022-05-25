Left Menu

4 killed in car-truck collision in UP's Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 25-05-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 12:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people were killed in a collision between a car and a truck here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday near Palhari crossing in Safdarganj area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Shabi Haider (40), Amir Haider (42), Anish Haider (45) and one unidentified, all residents of Thakurganj district in Bihar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Safdarganj Police Station Abhishek Tiwari said.

The four passengers were on their way to Lucknow from Ayodhya, Additional SP, Manoj Pandey said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths. Four sheep being transported in the car also died in the accident, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the car was trying to dodge stray cattle when he lost control and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

