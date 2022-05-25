Left Menu

UK stocks edge higher, M&S slides on gloomy outlook

London's blue-chip index rose on Wednesday as the global mood steadied after a selloff a day earlier on slowdown worries, while Marks & Spencer slid after warning about its outlook due to rising cost pressures and economic uncertainty. Marks & Spencer dropped 3.6% as it joined rivals in cautioning on the outlook for the current year amid a worsening cost-of-living crunch.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 12:57 IST
UK stocks edge higher, M&S slides on gloomy outlook
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's blue-chip index rose on Wednesday as the global mood steadied after a selloff a day earlier on slowdown worries, while Marks & Spencer slid after warning about its outlook due to rising cost pressures and economic uncertainty. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.6% by 0707 GMT, with commodity majors providing the biggest boost.

Glencore Plc gained 2.1% after the global miner said it anticipates paying up to $1.5 billion to settle accusations of bribery and market manipulation. Power company SSE Plc climbed 4.6% after reporting a 23% surge in annual profit and said it was investing significantly more than it was making in profit to help reduce dependency on imported gas.

Its stock shed almost 8% on Tuesday, hit by a report that the British government is planning windfall taxes on power generators. Imperial Brands rose 2.8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy".

The domestically focussed midcap index added 0.8%, with pet supplies retailer Pets at Home jumping 6.6% to the top of the index after reporting annual results. Marks & Spencer dropped 3.6% as it joined rivals in cautioning on the outlook for the current year amid a worsening cost-of-living crunch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022