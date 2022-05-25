Left Menu

Chinese foreign ministry chides Germany for human rights comments

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-05-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 13:39 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing resolutely opposes attempts at using disinformation and lies to smear China, after Germany said it was changing the way it deals with China and will give higher priority for rights issues.

China hopes the German government and politicians will not mislead people and harm their own interests, Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry told a regular news briefing.

