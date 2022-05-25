Chinese foreign ministry chides Germany for human rights comments
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-05-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 13:39 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing resolutely opposes attempts at using disinformation and lies to smear China, after Germany said it was changing the way it deals with China and will give higher priority for rights issues.
China hopes the German government and politicians will not mislead people and harm their own interests, Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry told a regular news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beijing reports 61 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 9
France, Germany advocate early ceasefire in Ukraine, Moscow-Kyiv negotiations: Macron
WRAPUP 1-Tesla stutters under Shanghai lockdown; Beijing keeps hunting COVID
Germany saw more politically motivated crimes in 2021
Anti-coronavirus offences push political crime to record in Germany