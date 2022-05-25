76 people missing after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia
Updated: 25-05-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 13:53 IST
Seventy-six people were still missing after a crowded boat of migrants sank off Tunisia on Wednesday, an official from the International Organization told Reuters, adding that 24 people had been rescued.
The IOM official said the boat, which departed from the beaches of Zawara in Libya, sank off the coast of Sfax.
