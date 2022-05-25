Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-05-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:18 IST
Hindustan Online - CODE to host a webinar on Career Opportunities in Aviation Management
CHENNAI, India , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aviation industry is rapidly expanding both in India and globally, which creates a high demand for aviation management experts. Over 87.7 million jobs are generated within the aviation industry, including opportunities in airlines, air navigation services, and airport operations. Keeping this in mind, Hindustan Online - CODE, an e-learning vertical of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Sciences (HITS) is all set to host a brainstorming webinar session on 28th May 2022 at 11 AM (https://app.livestorm.co/usdc/mba-in-aviation). The topic of the webinar is- ''Is an MBA in Aviation worth a thought''. The webinar aims to throw light on the current trends, future, scope and career advancement opportunities in the aviation industry.

In this webinar session, industry experts will share deep insights on the emerging career aspects in Aviation Management with the rise of various Aviation companies. The discussion will also include the important role of Aviation Managers in the protection, maintenance, and management of aircraft in recent years; Role of MBA professionals in the Aviation sector and how effective is MBA in Aviation in career growth for the future.

Experts participating in this webinar include Ms. Ami Agarwal, Head of CODE, Hindustan Online; Mr. Subir Hazra, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at GMR Services; and Ms. Bharti Singh, a renowned aviation consultant and a board member of Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry and also visiting faculty at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS).

About Hindustan CODE Renowned Hindustan Group of Institutions in its non - stop endeavour to be at the forefront of quality education launched CODE - the Centre for Open and Digital Education in 2021. The programs at CODE are all very contemporary with a well-curated and well-researched curriculum. The courses do not just provide theoretical learning of concepts, but focus on the practical application of these concepts by following Outcome-based Learning concepts.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825716/Hindustan_Online_CODE_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

