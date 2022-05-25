Left Menu

Beijing says U.S.-backed Asia plan seeks to 'decouple' countries from China

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:32 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday a U.S.-backed economic plan for Asia seeks to decouple countries from the Chinese economy, but many countries are worried about the "huge cost" of doing so.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Indo Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) serves U.S. interests and seeks to exclude other countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden launched this plan on Monday. Initial founding countries include Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States, but not China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

