Beijing says U.S.-backed Asia plan seeks to 'decouple' countries from China
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday a U.S.-backed economic plan for Asia seeks to decouple countries from the Chinese economy, but many countries are worried about the "huge cost" of doing so.
Speaking at a regular press briefing, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Indo Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) serves U.S. interests and seeks to exclude other countries.
U.S. President Joe Biden launched this plan on Monday. Initial founding countries include Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States, but not China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Congress plans nearly $40 bln more for Ukraine, COVID aid to wait
Microsoft to help cover U.S. employees' travel costs for abortion
New South Korean president takes office, briefed on North Korea
South Korea's new president says he'll offer “an audacious plan” to improve North Korea's economy if Kim denuclearises.
PM Modi congratulates new South Korean Prez, looks forward to bolstering ties between countries