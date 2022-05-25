Left Menu

Mamata condoles death of tourists in Odisha
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the deaths of six tourists from the state in a road accident while traveling in a hired bus through the Ganjam district of Odisha.

She said the state administration is coordinating with counterparts in Odisha for a quick post-mortem of the bodies and treatment of those injured in the mishap.

Banerjee also said that a high-level team led by the principal secretary in the state disaster management and the MLA of Udaynarayanpur is heading to Odisha to facilitate the return of those injured.

"Sad to know that six of our fellow citizens from WB have succumbed to their injuries, while some others are still struggling with the trauma of a grave road accident in the early hours today when they were moving in a hired bus in the Ganjam district of Odisha on their way to Vizag," she tweeted.

At least six tourists from Bengal, including four women of Bengal, were killed and about 40 others sustained injuries when a tourist bus rolled down in Kalinga Ghat, near Durgaprasad village in Ganjam district's Bhanjanagar police station area late on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The tourist bus carrying around 65 tourists from West Bengal, was going towards Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from Daringibandi in Kandhamal district, police said.

"Our administration is coordinating with Odisha officials for a speedy post-mortem of the dead, treatment for the injured, and their return. Rushing a high-level team led by Principal Secretary, Disaster Management and MLA Udaynarayanpur to Odisha," Banerjee said on the microblogging site. The Bengal Chief Minister extended her condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Condolences to the relatives of the deceased, solidarity for the fighting survivors," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

