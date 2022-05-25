Left Menu

Punjab's registration, stamp duty collection grows over 30 pc growth in April

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:04 IST
Punjab's registration, stamp duty collection grows over 30 pc growth in April
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Wednesday said his department registered a 30.45 per cent jump in registration and stamp duty collection in April compared to the same period of the last year.

Jimpa said the revenue department, rehabilitation and disaster management collected Rs 352.62 crore from registration and stamp duty from April 1 till 30 against Rs 270.31 crore in the year-ago period.

In an official release, the minister said the growth in the collection has been registered due to the citizen-centric policies introduced by the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022