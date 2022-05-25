Punjab's registration, stamp duty collection grows over 30 pc growth in April

Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Wednesday said his department registered a 30.45 per cent jump in registration and stamp duty collection in April compared to the same period of the last year.

Jimpa said the revenue department, rehabilitation and disaster management collected Rs 352.62 crore from registration and stamp duty from April 1 till 30 against Rs 270.31 crore in the year-ago period.

In an official release, the minister said the growth in the collection has been registered due to the citizen-centric policies introduced by the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state.

