TiE Mumbai announces TiECon Mumbai 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 25 (ANI/ NewsVoir): TiE Mumbai has announced the 15th edition of its flagship conference - TiECon Mumbai which will be held on June 10, 2022 at the prestigious brand new Jio World Convention Centre. BKC - India's largest and first state-of-the-art Conference and Exhibition center. TiECon Mumbai 2022: India Unicorn Summit is the largest Unicorn Summit to be held in India. The theme for this year's conference is "India Unicorn Summit 2022 - Creating Value, IPO's & Beyond" - Edition 1. This conference will explore various facets of India developing many more Unicorns and truly becoming a Unicorn Nation. TiECon Mumbai is the largest Entrepreneurial conference in the West of India, and it attracts all the key Industry Leaders from Mumbai and India, Startup Founders and Investors. TiECon sees close to 3000+ people attending the conference. This will be Mumbai's first physical event of this scale post the pandemic. Thanks to the adoption of the virtual conferences and webinars during the pandemic, TiECon 2022 will be telecasted live to 30+ Corporates in India reaching close to 2.5+ lakhs employees who want to instill the spirit of Intrapreneurship and Entrepreneurship in their career development.

"The largest congregation of unicorns will converge under one roof at TiECon '22. TiECon' 22 will have stories from the first to the hundredth Unicorn in the country. It is slated to be a time capsule of the journey of a startup from inception to listing," said Amit Mookim, President, TiE Mumbai. "This conference will showcase the true power of 'Start-up India' by bringing together Unicorns and Sunicorns from across the country. TiECon'22 will also comprise of close to 200 specifically curated startups which will be showcased to demonstrate innovation in India," said Atul Nishar, Past President, TiE Mumbai.

The conference will attract around 45+ India's leading Unicorns, who will talk on various aspects of their journey, growth and scaling, struggles and conquests, product and engineering stories, technology adoption and pivots that have helped them accelerate their journeys. The conference will further explore their talent and resource management, fundraising strategies, exits strategies and setting up and executing IPO's. Close to 250 funds will also be attending TiECon'22. Sharing the stage will be an illustrious array of India's top Industrialists, Corporate Business Leaders and Honcos, Investment Bankers, Investors, Analysts and other Soonicorn Founders who have played a direct role in the contributions a startup becoming a Unicorn - The Unicorn makers as we call them!

Some of the key Unicorns who will be part of this year's TiECon Mumbai are Dream11, InMobi, Fractal.ai, Rebel foods, Car Trade, CitiusTech, Amagi, EaseMyTrip, Nazara Technologies, Ofbusiness, Pharmeasy, People Group (Shaadi.com), Xpressbees, Zerodha, NoBroker, Azent Overseas Education and many more. Key corporates like TATA Group, Mahindra, Jio, Birla's, Microsoft, Amazon, NTT Data, Abbott, Pfizer, SAP, IIFL, KPMG, AZA Fashions etc. will also be sharing their stories around building Unicorns and effort in shaping the ecosystem. TiE Mumbai Hall of Fame

TiE Mumbai is in its third year of initiating a "Hall of Fame" series that is aimed at recognizing outstanding Entrepreneurs, Investors, Investment Bankers, Corporates, Public Sector & Government change agents who have contributed tremendously to the development of the Economy and the Ecosystem in India and Globally. These recognitions are given to high achievers, impactful value creators, marquee individuals and institutions who have brought about positive change through innovation, disrupted the norms and are wealth creators. Sri Ratan N. Tata was honoured with Lifetime achievement award at TiECon Hall of Fame Awards in 2020. The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

