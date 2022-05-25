Left Menu

Bad weather in Kerala diverts flights from Middle-East to Coimbatore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:30 IST
Three Kozhikode-bound flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi were diverted to Coimbatore on Wednesday due to inclement weather in Kerala.

Two Air Arabia flights from Sharjah and an Air-India flight from Abu Dhabi were diverted to the Coimbatore international airport at around 7.15 AM.

After an hour, visibility improved in Kozhikode and the planes left from here, irking passengers due to the delay, airport sources said.

