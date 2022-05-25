Left Menu

Sensex tumbles over 300 points in volatile trade

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:51 IST
Sensex tumbles over 300 points in volatile trade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Benchmark indices wiped out early gains as volatility yet again ruled the markets, with the Sensex extending its decline to the third day running on Wednesday, falling over 300 points amid a sell-off in IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 303.35 points or 0.56 percent to settle at 53,749.26. During the day, the benchmark hit a low of 53,683.16 and a high of 54,379.59.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 99.35 points or 0.62 percent to end at 16,025.80.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, and M&M were among the biggest laggards.

In contrast, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle, ICICI Bank, and ITC were the prominent gainers.

Asian markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo was marginally lower.

Exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in the afternoon trade.

Stock markets in the US had mostly ended lower on Tuesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.37 percent to USD 115.1 per barrel.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,393.45 crore on Tuesday, as per stock exchange data.

''Domestic indices wavered tracking mixed sentiments from global markets as investors assessed the possibility of a recession in the US followed by the Fed policy tightening.

''Global markets are awaiting the release of the Fed minutes, which will be evaluated for details on the path of the upcoming rate hikes,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022