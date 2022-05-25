Left Menu

SJVN net profit falls 98 pc to Rs 7.49 cr in Mar qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:06 IST
SJVN net profit falls 98 pc to Rs 7.49 cr in Mar qtr
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SjvnLimited)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday reported an over 98 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7.49 crore in the March 2022 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 619.92 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed. Total income in the quarter declined to Rs 393.87 crore from Rs 1,084.96 crore a year ago.

For 2021-22 fiscal, the consolidated net profit dipped to Rs 989.80 from Rs 1,645.72 crore in 2020-21. Total income in the fiscal declined to Rs 2,634.78 crore from Rs 3,222.84 crore in 2020-21.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per share of Rs 10 each for the FY 2021-22, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for 2021-22 paid in February 2022.

The company is primarily engaged in the generation and sale of power and the operations of the group are mainly carried out within the country.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

