SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; several flights delayed, canceled

Several flights of SpiceJet were delayed and canceled on Wednesday after the airline faced a ransomware attack last night.

In a statement, the airline said, ''Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations.'' While SpiceJet's IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on its flights leading to delays, it said. ''Some flights to airports where there are restrictions on night operations have been canceled. SpiceJet is in touch with experts and cybercrime authorities on the issue,'' it added.

Earlier in the day, the airline had said that the ransomware attack slowed down morning flight departures but the airline's IT team rectified the situation and flights were operating normally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)