CBRE appointed as advisor for development of multi-modal logistics parks in 5 cities

Property consultant CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has been appointed as the advisor for the development of multi-modal logistics parks at Mumbai, Chennai, Silchar, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

These projects are a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana programme launched for the development of world-class infrastructure dedicated to smooth and seamless freight transport across multiple modes of transport, the consultant said in a statement.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said the government's commitment towards enhancing the efficiency of multi-modal infrastructure connectivity in the country underpins its larger vision towards a strengthened and vibrant economic and business ecosystem.

''Our global understanding and niche expertise in this segment will help in providing necessary support and counsel on projects of such scale and magnitude,'' he said.

Magazine said that the CBRE is consulting implementation agencies National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) for the development of multi-modal logistic parks (MMLPs) in Mumbai, Chennai, Silchar, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

The consultant is also assessing pre-feasibility for the development of MMLPs across multiple other locations.

''This is a huge opportunity for us to demonstrate our expertise to help the government drive one of its most ambitious projects with the aim to make India a resilient, competitive, and thriving economic hub,'' Magazine said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)