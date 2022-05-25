Left Menu

Two people were killed and 11 others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a parked truck here, police said on Wednesday.The accident occurred on the Jhansi-Kanpur national highway 27 under the Orai police station limits, they said.Station House Officer of the Orai police station, Shiv Kumar Rathore, said, Thirteen people were travelling in the vehicle which collided with a truck parked on the roadside near an eatery.

UP: Woman among 2 killed, 11 injured as vehicle rams into parked truck
Two people were killed and 11 others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a parked truck here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the Jhansi-Kanpur national highway 27 under the Orai police station limits, they said.

Station House Officer of the Orai police station, Shiv Kumar Rathore, said, ''Thirteen people were travelling in the vehicle which collided with a truck parked on the roadside near an eatery. Two people, including the driver and a woman, were killed and 11 others were injured.'' According to police, the deceased and the injured are native of Siddharthnagar. They worked as daily wage earners and were coming from Pune in Maharashtra.

The injured were rushed to a hospital. The condition of four of the injured is stated to be critical and they have been referred to medical hospital in Kanpur, police said.

