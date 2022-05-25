Idemitsu Lube launches engine oils for cars, bikes

Japanese automobile lubricant manufacturer and supplier Idemitsu Lube has launched its engine oil products for cars and bikes in the domestic market, a release said on Wednesday.

Idemitsu, which supplies its lubes to Japanese OEMs in India, entered the domestic market in 2020 with its multiple product portfolios.

New series of oils are unique tailor-made formulations that deliver best engine protection in the market, the company said.

“We are committed to providing the best engine oil for cars and motorcycles for high performance driving experience. A lot of testing has been done from the perspective that engines are the heart of vehicles and engine oil is the lifeblood that protects and brings out their full, lively potential,” said Hiroshi Kono, Managing Director, Idemitsu Lube India.

It also said that the engine oils series for cars will be available in two categories while for the motorcycles it will be available in three categories.

