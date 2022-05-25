Left Menu

Director Sajan Agarwal recorded Ek Ladki Song starring Aman Verma Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah

The song recording of the emotional and heart breaking Hindi video album Ek Ladki Starring Aman Verma, gorgeous actress Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah held at Krishna Studio Mumbai under the banner of Filmy Clap Production house.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:35 IST
Director Sajan Agarwal recorded Ek Ladki Song starring Aman Verma Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah
Director Sajan Agarwal recorded Ek Ladki Song starring Aman Verma, Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/GPRC): The song recording of the emotional and heart breaking Hindi video album Ek Ladki Starring Aman Verma, gorgeous actress Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah held at Krishna Studio Mumbai under the banner of Filmy Clap Production house. The beautiful lyrics were penned and directed by Bollywood's very talented Director Sajan Agarwal. The song composed by Sumit Saha and sung by Singer Rishabh Giri. It's being produced by Guruji Kailash Raigar.

Director Sajan Agrawal recorded his second song after Maa O Maa which marks the comeback of Mandakini in Bollywood. Director Sajan Agarwal is introducing Ruchi Gujjar through this video. Aman Verma Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah will groove on Director Sajan Agarwal tune. Ruchi Gujjar, Aman Verma and Jubin Shah will be seen in love triangle story. The song will be shot at beautiful location in Mumbai. Before the end of year 2022 audience will get fabulous treat of this most heart breaks and emotional Bollywood Song which is conceptualized by Sajan Agarwal.

It clearly indicates that Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah are rising stars in Bollywood. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022