Char Dham yatra resumes as weather improves

The weather turned normal on Wednesday and pilgrims who had been asked to wait in Sonprayag, Gaurikund and Jankichatti on way to the temples for safety reasons on Tuesday were permitted to resume their onward journey, Kedarnath-Badrinath temple committee said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:06 IST
The Char Dham yatra was resumed on Wednesday morning as the weather improved with pilgrims waiting in Sonprayag, Gaurikund and Jankichatti allowed to proceed for the Himalayan temples. The pilgrimage had to be halted temporarily for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to snowfall and rain on Char Dham routes. The weather turned normal on Wednesday and pilgrims who had been asked to wait in Sonprayag, Gaurikund and Jankichatti on way to the temples for safety reasons on Tuesday were permitted to resume their onward journey, Kedarnath-Badrinath temple committee said. The helicopter services to Kedarnath which had also been suspended due to bad weather has also been resumed, it said. A record 9,69,610 pilgrims have visited Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in less than one month since the start of the yatra on May 3.

