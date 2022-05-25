Left Menu

Sugar stocks slide; Dalmia Bharat Sugar plummets over 13 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Sugar stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after the government imposed restrictions on sugar exports from June 1 to increase the availability of the commodity in the domestic market and curb price rise.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries plummeted 13.40 percent, Dwarikesh Sugar tumbled 9.38 percent, Uttam Sugar Mills plunged 9.30 percent and Balrampur Chini Mills tanked 8.56 percent on the BSE.

Also, Avadh Sugar & Energy dived 8.04 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars declined 6.69 percent and Mawana Sugars dipped 4.97 percent.

''Export of sugar (raw, refined, and white sugar) is placed under restricted category from June 1, 2022, onwards,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification on Tuesday.

In a statement, the government said intending to maintaining domestic availability and price stability of sugar in the country during sugar season 2021-22 (October-September), it has been decided to regulate the sugar exports with effect from June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

