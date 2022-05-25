Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:31 IST
SF Holdings reports Q4 consolidated net up 107% at Rs 76.20 cr
Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd (SF Holdings) has clocked over 100 per cent jump on its consolidated net for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 at Rs 76.20 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based company had registered 107 per cent rise on its fourth quarter net profits to Rs 76.20 crore, from Rs 36.82 crore registered same period year ago, a company statement said.

Consolidated profit for the year ending March 31, 2022 surged to Rs 160.70 crore, from Rs 73.88 crore registered year ago.

SF Holdings primarily operates as a holding company owning a portfolio of automotive businesses including foundries, wheels, brakes, turbo chargers, axles and distribution of spare parts.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share (20 per cent) for FY2021-22 as compared to dividend of Rs 0.50 per share (10 per cent) for FY2020-21, the company said.

In addition, the company said using the proceeds of the divestments made in Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and TVS Investments Pvt Ltd during FY2021-22, the Board of Directors has recommended a special dividend of Rs 0.75 per share (15 per cent) which together with special dividend of Re 1 per share (20 per cent) paid on February 25 would make a total special dividend of Rs 1.75 per share (35 per cent), the company said.

