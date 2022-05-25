Left Menu

NALCO Q4 profit rises to Rs 1,025 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:38 IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) on Wednesday reported a 9.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 1,025.46 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on the back of higher income.

The company had reported consolidated profit of Rs 935.74 crore in the year-ago period, NALCO said in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated income during the January-March period increased to Rs 4,492.10 crore as against Rs 2,874.47 crore a year ago, the filing said.

The total expenses of the company on the consolidated basis rose to Rs 3,124.04 crore. It stood at Rs 2,036.25 crore in the preceding year.

NALCO -- a navratna CPSE -- has been operating its captive Panchpatmali bauxite mines for the pit head alumina refinery at Damanjodi, in the district of Koraput in Odisha and aluminium smelter and captive power plant at Angul.

As a part of green initiative, NALCO has installed 198 MW wind power plants at various locations in the country and 800 kWp roof top solar power plants at its premises to join hands for carbon neutrality.

