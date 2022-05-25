Left Menu

World's 'China containment policy' biggest impediment for South Asia's growth: Khar

PTI | Davos | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:45 IST
Pakistan minister Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday said the biggest impediment to South Asia's economic and trade growth today is the 'China containment policy' of the world.

Speaking at a session here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022, she said Pakistan has not been able to tap the trade potential in the region and one of the reasons for that is India.

''The bigger problem is that the world is very much enamoured by that neighbour because it is important as part of the China containment policy,'' she said.

''We can't do much on India, unless India decides to do so, that is by doing something on Kashmir and Kashmiri people,'' Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said.

India has always maintained that Pakistan has no locus standi on Kashmir and that any talks with Islamabad can happen only after it stops terror activities against India.

Khar further said South Asia is a region that has benefitted the least from its geography, that is by doing trade within the region.

If any country has done well, that has been done by doing trade outside the region and even their trade within the region would be minimal, she said.

''The biggest problem for the region is China containment policy of the world,'' the minister said.

