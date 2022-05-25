Homoeopathy, Ayurveda, along with Allopathy to beat sickle cell anaemia and its complications

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh [India], May 25 (ANI/PNN): With cases of sickle cell anaemia rapidly rising in Jhabua, Rajgarh, and other tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh, Governor Mangubhai Patel stressed the need for joint efforts of practitioners of homoeopathy, Ayurveda, and Allopathy along with other forms of medicine to come together to curb sickle cell anaemia. The governor remarked during a meeting with Dr AK Dwivedi, a former member of the Ayush Ministry's scientific advisory committee at the Raj Bhavan. Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the steps to curb sickle cell anaemia should start with pregnant women. He said that if any cases are found, the patients' families must also be tested for sickle cell anaemia and provided the treatment. He also suggested launching a dedicated campaign to test a wider population in the state and address the challenge of sickle cell anaemia. He recalled that when he was an MLA in Gujarat and Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister; the state government had launched an effective campaign to control the disease.

Dr Dwivedi informed the governor that sickle cell anaemia is a hereditary disease. He explained that haemoglobin associated with sickle cell anaemia affects the shape of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all parts of the body. Red blood cells are usually round in shape, allowing them to move quickly through blood vessels, but in sickle cell anaemia patients, some red blood cells are shaped like sickles or crescent moons, slowing or blocking blood flow. Dr Dwivedi also said that sickle cell anaemia patients experience periodic episodes of extreme pain. It can also lead to complications, including lung infection, stroke, or acute chest syndrome. The lack of oxygen-rich blood can damage organs such as kidneys and lead to blindness. Red blood cells usually live for about 120 days, but sickle cells survive just 10 to 20 days, leaving a shortage of red blood cells, known as anaemia, he added.

