Gold marginally lower; silver gains Rs 101

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:55 IST
Gold in the national capital on Wednesday dipped marginally by Rs 13 to Rs 50,935 per 10 grams in line with weak trends in international precious metal prices along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,948 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained Rs 101 to Rs 61,567 per kg from Rs 61,466 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,857 per ounce and silver dipped marginally to USD 21.91 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded down with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.44 per cent lower at USD 1,857 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices traded weak on stronger dollar as traders and investors are awaiting for minutes from the US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee),'' Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

