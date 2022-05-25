Left Menu

Coal India Q4 net profit rises 46 pc to Rs 6,693 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:59 IST
Coal India Q4 net profit rises 46 pc to Rs 6,693 crore
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned CIL on Wednesday posted a 45.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,692.94 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022 on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company's consolidated net profit was at Rs 4,586.78 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations of CIL in the January-March period increased to Rs 32,706.77 crore in FY22 from Rs 26,700.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses of the company during the period increased to Rs 25,161.20 crore compared to Rs 21,515.60 crore in the year-ago period.

CIL's production for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased to 209 million tonnes over 203.42 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The company's offtake of fossil fuel during January-March quarter also went up to 180.25 MT, as against 164.89 MT in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

For the financial year-ended on March 31, 2022, CIL's production was 622.63 MT, up from 596.22 MT in FY21.

The company further said that its ''board has recommended payment of final dividend for 2021-22 at Rs 3 per share... subject to the approval of the members of the ensuing annual general meeting.'' CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's total coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022