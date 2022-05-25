PFC Q4 profit rises nearly 10 pc to Rs 4,295 crore

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday posted a nearly 10 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit at Rs 4,295.90 crore in the March quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 3,906.05 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 18,873.55 crore from Rs 18,155.14 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net profit in the fiscal year 2021-22 also rose to Rs 18,768.21 crore from Rs 15,716.20 crore in 2020-21.

Total income in the fiscal year increased to Rs 76,344.92 crore from Rs 71,700.67 crore in 2020-21.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share with face value of Rs 10 each for fiscal year 2021-22. This is in addition to interim dividends of Rs 10.75 per share for 2021-22, which is already paid by the company.

The company's sustained resolution efforts has resulted in net NPA (bad loans of PFC) levels dropping below 2 per cent, which is the lowest in five years, PFC said in a statement.

Besides, net NPA ratio stood at 1.76 per cent in FY22 as compared to 2.09 per cent in FY21.

There is a 19 per cent increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) from FY21 as the PAT stood at Rs 18,768 crore in FY22 as compared to Rs 15,716 crore in FY21, it said.

There is a 15 per cent increase in net interest income from FY21 as it stood at Rs 30,178 crore in FY22 as compared to Rs 26,162 crore in FY21.

Further, there is a 31 bps (basis points) reduction in consolidated net NPA ratio from 1.91 per cent in FY21 to 1.60 per cent in FY22, due to resolution of stressed assets, it added.

There is a reduction in consolidated gross NPA ratio to 5.02 per cent in FY22 from 5.29 per cent in FY21, due to resolution of stressed assets.

R S Dhillon, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said, ''PFC has hit yet another milestone by delivering the highest annual profit ever of Rs 10,022 crore. PFC continues to stick to its commitment to share its success with the shareholder and accordingly, during the year, PFC has distributed nearly 32 per cent of its profit through dividend to its shareholder.'' On the business front, he said power sector is still reeling under the impact of COVID pandemic and as a result, our loan asset book grew marginally.

However, ''we are optimistic that with the economic activity bouncing back to its pre-COVID level, PFC's business activity would start picking up momentum,'' he added.

Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) PFC stated that despite a challenging environment, PFC has delivered historically high annual profits in FY22.

PFC, during the year, focused on building its capital buffer and creating a resilient balance sheet to tackle the adverse economic scenario, Chopra added.

''I believe that in future also, PFC will continue to work through the consequences of the pandemic and register profitable growth,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)