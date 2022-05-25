Left Menu

Medha Servo Drives -Stadler Rail to jointly set up rail coach unit in Telangana

This will show the world the potential that Hyderabad has, to match global investment destinations in terms of quality of talent and output, KT Rama Rao was quoted as saying.Ansgar Brockmeyer, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing, Stadler Rail, said, This unit will be one of the most important centres for us as we plan on scaling up activities in India and in the APAC Asia-Pacific region.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:30 IST
Medha Servo Drives -Stadler Rail to jointly set up rail coach unit in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd and Swiss firm Stadler Rail will jointly be setting up a rail coach manufacturing unit in Telangana at an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

The announcement was made in the presence of Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, an official release said on Wednesday.

The joint venture will invest over Rs 1,000 crores over a period of two years into the manufacturing unit. The facility is expected to create employment for over 2,500 people from the state.

The unit is set to be of extremely high importance to Stadler and the city-based Medha Servo as it will be the primary site of manufacturing for their tenders not only from India, but also for their customers across the APAC region, it said.

“I am extremely delighted that Stadler chose Hyderabad as their primary location for rail coach manufacturing for the complete APAC region in partnership with Medha Servo. This will show the world the potential that Hyderabad has, to match global investment destinations in terms of quality of talent and output,” KT Rama Rao was quoted as saying.

Ansgar Brockmeyer, Executive Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Stadler Rail, said, “This unit will be one of the most important centres for us as we plan on scaling up activities in India and in the APAC ( Asia-Pacific) region. We are very happy with the support provided by the Government and look forward to more business out of the region.'' A separate release from the Minister’s office said Schneider Electric’s Executive Vice President Luc Remont, announced its expansion and commitment to Telangana by setting up the second state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

Schneider Electric is the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation with presence in over 100 countries. Meanwhile, another release said Switzerland headquartered Ferring Pharma announced establishing a 60 million Euros worth formulation plant in Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022