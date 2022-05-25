Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes during training, pilot ejects safely

A trainer aircraft of Pakistan Air Force crashed in Punjab province on Wednesday during a routine training mission, officials said.

However, no loss of life or property occurred as the pilot ejected from the aircraft safely, the PAF said in a statement.

The crash occurred near Mianwali in Punjab province, it said.

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident, the statement said.

