Air Works inks pact with Mach Technik for line maintenance services at Dubai airport

Air Works on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with UAE-based Mach Technik for providing line maintenance services at the Dubai International Airport.

As part of the agreement, Air Works will extend its quality system to induct Mach Technik's certifying staff within its quality assurance system, Air Works said in a release.

The pact with Mach Technik Aircraft Maintenance marks the maiden expansion of the company's international line maintenance services business to foreign shores, the release said.

Having pan-India presence across 19 international airports, Air Works Group is the largest provider of transit or line maintenance services to foreign passenger and cargo carriers operating in the country.

Line maintenance work includes changing tyres, checking aircraft lights for their functioning, topping up engine oil, charging hydraulic accumulators, among others.

Air Works holds certifications from aviation authorities of over 25 countries to maintain both narrow and wide-body aircraft at leading airports, as per the release.

''From certifying our maiden flight in 2011 at Trichy – our first line maintenance station – to certifying nearly 3,000 flights a month, we have come a long way. Our engagement with Mach Technik, Dubai represents a significant strategic development, as it is a testament of Air Works' decade-long investment in developing an enviable line maintenance service portfolio comprising expert resources, relevant certifications and technologies,'' said D Anand Bhaskar, managing director and CEO, Air Works Group.

Founded in Dubai in 2019, Mach Technik possesses a qualified and experienced team of line maintenance professionals, the release said.

''Our collaboration with Air Works will help us offer global standards of service to discerning clients – both Indian and global. With burgeoning air traffic, Dubai and other leading regional airports represent a cradle of opportunities, and beginning with line maintenance, we intend leveraging our mutual synergies not just within the UAE but the entire Middle East region and beyond it,'' said Mohammed Al-Humaidi, Chairman, Mach Technik Aircraft Maintenance.

