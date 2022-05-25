Swiss move to seize assets of ex-Ukrainian leader's confidant

The Swiss government plans to seize more than 100 million Swiss francs' ($104 million) worth of assets from an associate of Ukraine's former president, Viktor Yanukovych, who was deposed in 2014, it said on Wednesday.

The proceedings concern assets of Yuriy Ivanyushchenko and his family that were frozen after Ukraine's 2014 revolution, it said https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-89033.html in a statement, stressing the move was unrelated to sanctions that Bern imposed against Russians this year.

($1 = 0.9622 Swiss francs)

