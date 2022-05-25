Left Menu

RBI cancels registration of five NBFCs due to irregular lending practices

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has cancelled the Certificate of Registration (CoR) of five Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) due to irregular lending practices.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:40 IST
RBI cancels registration of five NBFCs due to irregular lending practices
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has cancelled the Certificate of Registration (CoR) of five Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) due to irregular lending practices. The NBFCs whose Certificate of Registrations have been cancelled include UMB Securities Limited, Anashri Finvest Limited, Chadha Finance Private Limited (now known as Chadha Finance Limited), Alexcy Tracon Pvt Ltd and Jhuria Financial Services Private Limited.

"As such, the above companies shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI), as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the RBI Act, 1934," the RBI said in a statement. The CoR of the abovementioned NBFCs have been cancelled on account of violation of RBI guidelines on outsourcing and Fair Practices Code in their digital lending operations undertaken through third-party apps which was considered detrimental to the public interest, the RBI said.

"These companies were also not complying with the extant regulations pertaining to charging of excessive interest and had resorted to undue harassment of customers for loan recovery purposes," the central bank added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022