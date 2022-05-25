Left Menu

Germany's Volkswagen settles British dieselgate claim

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:48 IST
Germany's Volkswagen settles British dieselgate claim
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Volkswagen will pay 193 million pounds ($242 million) in an out-of-court settlement with a British consumer group after a so-called dieselgate lawsuit, litigation funder Therium said on Wednesday.

"The settlement that was agreed by the claimant committee is a victory for affected car owners and the impact that this legal action has had on corporate governance on the one hand and the importance of access to justice for consumers on the other cannot be overstated," said Ben Smyth, investment officer at Therium Capital Management.

($1 = 0.7984 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022