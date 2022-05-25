Left Menu

Exterro eyes to double workforce by year-end

Exterro is presently looking at opening another office in Tier II city, apart from opening a new training centre in Coimbatore.We aim to hire talent from Tier II and III cities as we want to create more jobs from diverse backgrounds.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:51 IST
Exterro eyes to double workforce by year-end
  • Country:
  • India

Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) provider Exterro has drawn up plans to double its workforce in the country by the year end, the company said on Wednesday.

Exterro increased its manpower by 16 per cent till May this year and plans to add more employees to its research and development centre, Coimbatore which currently has about 300 people.

''Exterro, Inc., on Wednesday announced that it plans to double workforce in India by end of 2022'', a company statement said.

Currently 70 per cent of the employee base were from Tier II and III cities, the company said, adding Exterro plans to expand operations in the country. Exterro is presently looking at opening another office in Tier II city, apart from opening a new training centre in Coimbatore.

''We aim to hire talent from Tier II and III cities as we want to create more jobs from diverse backgrounds. We focus on hiring first generation learners and people from lower income groups...,'' company founder-president Bobby Balchandran said.

''We believe in giving equal opportunities for the meritorious from different socio-economic backgrounds as a diverse workforce brings different perspectives for business,'' Balchandran also the company's CEO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022